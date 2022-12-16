Libya's UN-backed government has refused an Egyptian presidency decree unilaterally demarcating Egypt's western maritime borders, the Libyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its Facebook account.

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi issued a presidential decree on Sunday demarcating the country's western maritime borders with neighbouring Libya.

The Government of National Unity (or GNU) said in a statement on Friday that the Egyptian unilateral move violates Libyan rights, saying the demarcation of the maritime borders between the neighbouring countries should be done through talks to ensure the interests of both sides.

"Egyptian-Libyan maritime borders' demarcation should be finalised through negotiations that respect principle of equality", the statement added.

