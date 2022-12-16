Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has accused his country's neighbour Burkina Faso of inviting in mercenaries from Russian firm Wagner, calling the deployment "particularly distressing".

"Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there," Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday in remarks that Burkina Faso had not responded to by Thursday.

"I believe a (mineral) mine in southern Burkina has been allocated to them as a form of payment for their services," he said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"To have them operating on our northern border is particularly distressing for us in Ghana."

Burkina government spokesperson Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo told the AFP news agency that "we have no reaction".

"I'll leave him to take responsibility for what he said," Ouedraogo said.

For six years, Burkina Faso has been struggling to stem militant violence that has killed thousands, displaced nearly two million people and made swaths of land inaccessible.

Lack of faith in the Burkina Faso government's ability to contain the militant insurgency has led to two coups this year.

Burkina Faso for diversifying ties