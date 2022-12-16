US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Rwanda to use its influence to rein in M23 rebels advancing in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) east but voiced guarded hope for peace.

At a summit of African leaders in Washington on Thursday, Blinken met DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi, who voiced alarm over Rwanda, but did not meet Rwandan President Paul Kagame who indicated he would have liked higher-level US meetings.

Blinken played down the lack of talks with Kagame, noting that he recently spoke to him by telephone, but made clear the United States was expecting action from Rwanda on the M23 rebels in the eastern DRC.

If an agreement negotiated by Angola is implemented, "I think that offers tremendous promise for ending the current conflict and hopefully leading to more durable stability in the eastern DRC," Blinken told reporters.

"A big part of that is M23 generally pulling back and there we are looking to Rwanda to use its influence with M23 to encourage that," Blinken said.

'Not Rwanda's problem'