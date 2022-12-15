WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon fails to elect new president for tenth time
The country's political deadlock continues, and no date has been set for another voting session to elect a new president.
Lebanon fails to elect new president for tenth time
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ended the session without setting a date for another voting session. / AA
December 15, 2022

Lebanese lawmakers have failed for the tenth time to elect a new president after the post was vacated on October 31.

Thursday's vote was attended by 109 lawmakers in the 128-member parliament.

Candidate Michel Moawad, backed by the Lebanese Forces Party, received 38 votes, well short of the figure needed to win the first round.

A candidate needs two-thirds of the votes, or 86 lawmakers, to make it through the first stage.

An absolute majority is needed in subsequent rounds.

A total of 37 lawmakers cast blank ballots, while the other votes went to other candidates.

Recommended

Speaker Nabih Berri ended the session without setting a date for another voting session, which was usually held on a weekly basis over the past nine voting sessions.

Former President Michel Aoun completed a six-year term without lawmakers agreeing on a successor.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis that, according to the World Bank, is one of the worst the world has seen in modern times.

The country has also been without a fully functioning government since May, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his cabinet having limited powers in their current caretaker status.

READ MORE: Lebanon lawmakers fail to elect new president again

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people