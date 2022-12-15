Lebanese lawmakers have failed for the tenth time to elect a new president after the post was vacated on October 31.

Thursday's vote was attended by 109 lawmakers in the 128-member parliament.

Candidate Michel Moawad, backed by the Lebanese Forces Party, received 38 votes, well short of the figure needed to win the first round.

A candidate needs two-thirds of the votes, or 86 lawmakers, to make it through the first stage.

An absolute majority is needed in subsequent rounds.

A total of 37 lawmakers cast blank ballots, while the other votes went to other candidates.