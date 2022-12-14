WORLD
Bulgaria impasse grinds as parliament rejects technocrat government
Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski fails to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly, with only 113 legislators backing him and 125 others opposing.
GERB's failure to garner enough support for Nikolay Gabrovski (C) brings closer the possibility for a new snap vote in the spring, the fifth general election in two years that analysts say might produce a similarly fragmented parliament. / AP
December 14, 2022

Bulgaria's parliament has rejected a government proposed by the centre-right GERB party, failing to resolve the years-long political impasse that has gripped the EU country.

Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Gabrovski, 51, a renowned neurosurgeon who had proposed a technocratic Cabinet, failed to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly on Wednesday, where only 113 legislators voted for his proposed government and 125 rejected it.

The GERB party placed first in Bulgaria's October election but has only 67 members in parliament.

Party leader Boyko Borissov, who led three governments as prime minister between 2009 and early 2021, lost much of his public charisma because of public allegations of corruption practices and links to oligarchs that sparked protests.

Political stalemate 

Recommended

Analysts said the only chance for Borissov’s party to lead another government was naming a non-partisan candidate for prime minister to show flexibility and readiness for dialogue. 

GERB's lack of allies in parliament doomed the attempt to put Gabrovski in office.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president must hand the mandate to the second-largest group in parliament, the We Continue the Change party led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and if it also fails, to a third party.

If all three mandates are returned unsuccessfully, the president would call a snap general election, the fifth in two years.

Experts fear the enduring political stalemate could jeopardise the utilisation of EU funds under the country’s national recovery and resilience plan, as well as the Balkan country's planned accession to the eurozone on January 1, 2024.

