French President Emmanuel Macron is working on an immigration draft law, under fierce pressure from a rising far-right, which human rights groups say raises fears of "illegal refoulements".

On paper, the proposed law, whose examination in parliament will take place in spring 2023, must combine “firmness and humanity”, the French president said last week.

The bill is about applying the Obligation to Leave French Territory (OQTF) policy, the execution rate of which is low. About 15 percent of migrants have been ordered to leave in the last decade, according to a Senate report released in May.

It also seeks to accelerate procedures, better integrating and encouraging labour immigration “with needed skills.”

The reform plans to automate notification of OQTF for anyone whose asylum application is rejected by the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons.

Until now, such a measure could only be notified when the National Court of Asylum renders a decision on appeal.

The new law also plans to generalise the use of a single judge for most appeals before the National Court for the Right to Asylum (CNDA), instead of three judges working collegially.

READ MORE: France to deport dozens of migrants rescued by ship in Italy row

Criticism

Human rights organisations have denounced this new draft law, particularly in a context where immigrants without papers or asylum seekers are already facing great difficulties.

Tchelina Jerolon, head of the Conflict, Migration and Justice Program at Amnesty International France said: “We are particularly concerned about two measures that have been proposed by the government.

“The first concerns the automatic taking of an OQTF, which means the obligation to leave French territory for all asylum seekers who would see their requests rejected by OFPRA, French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons.

“What we also fear is that this measure will lead to illegal refoulements.”