A Japanese court has rejected a damages suit filed by a group of children of the Nagasaki atomic bombing survivors seeking eligibility for government support for medical costs, saying hereditary radiation impact has not been proven.

A group of 28 people whose parents were exposed to radiation in the August 9, 1945, US atomic bombing filed a lawsuit in 2017, demanding the government include them as part of its medical support available to survivors.

Two of the plaintiffs, who were cancer patients, died during the trial.

The Nagasaki District Court said on Monday that a possible hereditary radiation effect could not be denied, but there is no established scientific consensus and that the government’s exclusion of the plaintiffs from medical support is not unconstitutional.

The court, however, said it is up to the government to decide whether to expand financial support to include second-generation survivors.

The government has maintained that there is no scientific evidence showing hereditary impact of parents’ radiation exposure on their children.

The plaintiffs, aged 50s to 70s, sought $730 each from the government in damages, saying their exclusion violated constitutional equality. A similar lawsuit is pending at the Hiroshima district court, where a ruling is expected early next year.