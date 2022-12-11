Seven lawmakers of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have submitted their resignations to the parliament speaker, demanding fresh elections under a neutral government and dissolution of the existing parliament.

"We tendered our resignations to the speaker in line with the party's decision. It is a no-confidence against the government," BNP's international affairs secretary, Rumeen Farhana, told reporters outside the parliament on Sunday.

"The first of the 10 demands is the dissolution of parliament and holding of fair poll under a neutral caretaker government. The resignations are part of our solidarity with the party's 10-point demand,” Farhana said.

Earlier on Saturday, tens of thousands of Bangladeshis from across the country gathered in the capital Dhaka to support the main opposition political party's demand that the present government should quit and elections should be held under an apolitical interim framework.

Elections for vacant seats