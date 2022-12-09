Germany’s chancellor has slammed an alleged connection between people accused of plotting a coup in the country and the far-right Alternative Party for Germany (AfD).

Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a former AfD member of the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, is among the suspects of a far-right group who were plotting a coup in Germany.

Malsack-Winkemann being among the accused "is of course a very remarkable and very bad incident," Olaf Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.

The 58-year-old was a member of parliament from 2017-2021, after which she returned to her previous post as a judge at the Berlin district court.

On Wednesday, Thomas Haldenwang, who heads Germany’s domestic intelligence agency BfV, said a group of far-right figures and ex-military officers had procured weapons and had concrete plans for a coup.

“This group had a large network across the country. They had precise plans. They had been prepared to use violence, even if that meant killing people,” Haldenwang told public broadcaster ZDF.

