Saudi Arabia and China have showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals during a visit by President Xi Jinping.

King Salman signed on Thursday a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West.

News reports estimated that the deals between the two countries are worth as much as $30 billion.

The two leaders also agreed to hold a meeting between the nations by turns every two years.

In an op-ed published in Saudi media, Xi said he was on a "pioneering trip" to "open a new era of China's relations with the Arab world, the Arab countries of the Gulf, and Saudi Arabia".

China and Arab countries would "continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs, (and) firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity", he wrote.

Before his meeting with King Salman on Thursday, the Chinese leader was greeted with a handshake by 37-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil exporter, at Yamamah Palace.

Arab leaders also began to converge on the Saudi capital ahead of a summit with Xi, the leader of the world's number-two economy, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council before leaving on Friday.

'Raising pace' of cooperation