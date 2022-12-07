Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Russia trying to 'freeze' war before spring assault : NATO chief

Russia was looking to stall the fighting in Ukraine over the winter in order to build up its forces for a renewed assault next year, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"What we see now is that Russia is actually attempting to try to have some kind of freeze of this war, at least for a short period of time, so they can regroup, repair, recover and then try to launch a bigger offensive next spring," Stoltenberg told a public event hosted by the Financial Times.

Stoltenberg said NATO members were continuing their "unprecedented" supply of arms and support to Ukraine despite concerns that the conflict is draining Western stockpiles.

Kiev mayor says 'apocalypse' scenario possible this winter, but urges no panicKiev's mayor has warned of an "apocalypse" scenario for the Ukrainian capital this winter if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continue but said there was no need for residents to evacuate now, though they should be ready to do so.

"Kiev might lose power, water, and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it's not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters in an interview.

The former boxer said that they were doing "everything to make sure this does not happen", but the picture is bleak: the capital lacks enough heated shelters to take in all 3.6 million residents in the event of complete outages and people should be ready to evacuate if the situation worsens, Klitschko said.

Russia strengthens defence lines near Ukraine border

The governors of two Russian regions bordering Ukraine have said they inspected the construction of defence lines days after Ukrainian drone struck key military airfields.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, shared photos of pyramid-shaped concrete blocks that appear to be anti-tank fortifications.

His counterpart in the neighbouring Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Tuesday reported inspecting local fortifications "to ensure the safety of all residents who live in the Belgorod region", adding that the region would be forming self-defence units.

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'ecocide' over damage to wildlife

Zelenskyy accused Russia of "ecocide" for the devastation he said its assault has wrought on Ukraine's wildlife, citing thousands of dead marine mammals that had washed up on the shore of the Black Sea.

The research director at the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park, a national park in the Black Sea region of Odessa, Ivan Rusev, said that at least "50,000 dolphins have died as a result of the war", which would amount to 20 percent of the overall Black Sea dolphin population.

Many scientists, including Rusev, have blamed military sonar used by Russian warships for the disaster.

BP should help fund rebuilding of Ukraine: UK lawmaker

BP should channel its Russian funds into rebuilding Ukraine, an opposition UK lawmaker, as the British energy giant said it was struggling to divest its stake in Rosneft.

Labour's Margaret Hodge echoed a remark by an aide to Ukraine's Zelenskyy that any dividends BP received from its 19.75-percent stake in the Russia's state-backed Rosneft amounted to "blood money".

The campaign group Global Witness says BP is in line to earn an estimated $709 million from Rosneft dividends so far this year. BP, however, reiterated that a Kremlin law passed in reprisal for Western sanctions bars companies from "unfriendly states" such as Britain from repatriating their Russian earnings.

Putin says Ukraine assault 'lengthy process'

Putin said that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw "no sense" in mobilising additional soldiers at this point.

"As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can be a long process," Putin said, using his preferred term for Russia's assault.

In a televised meeting of his Human Rights Council that was dominated by the war, Putin said Russians would "defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal", asserting that Russia was seen in the West as "a second-class country that has no right to exist at all".

He said the risk of nuclear war was growing - the latest in a series of such warnings - but that Russia saw its arsenal as a means to retaliate, not to strike first. He also said there was no reason for a second mobilisation at this point, after a call-up of at least 300,000 reservists in September and October.

UN rights chief says he hid in bomb shelter in Ukraine as Russia hit targets

The UN human rights chief recalled how he took cover in an underground shelter as at least 70 missiles were launched from Russia targeting essential infrastructure in Ukraine.

Volker Turk said he had to take shelter underground on Monday as Russian missiles hit civilian targets in Ukraine.

On his visit, he witnessed the scale of civilian casualties and the damage caused to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools and said he fears "that there is one long, bleak winter ahead for Ukraine."

Ukraine, ‘free world’ should not trade goals, values for compromises: Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the “free world” should not trade in its goals and values for compromises, Zelenskyy told an awards ceremony in Washington, DC.

“Ukraine and the free world should definitely not change their goals and exchange their values for some compromises … We must fully protect freedom and guarantee the security of our democracy,” the Ukrainian president said during a video speech at the Madeleine K Albright Democracy Awards, named for the late US secretary of state.

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine and the world must receive guarantees of peace, stability and security from Russia, which must “bear responsibility" and underlined that any other option apart from Ukraine’s victory is a mistake.

Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

Time Magazine named Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.”

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” — was “the most clear-cut in memory.”

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky’s beat in 2022,” he said.

Total of 31 'suspicious packages' sent to Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 15 countries: Minister

A series of suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian embassies all bore the address of a Tesla car dealership in Germany and were usually sent from post offices without video surveillance, Ukraine's foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Facebook that 31 Ukrainian missions in 15 countries had received such packages in what he called a "campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats".

"All the envelopes have the same sender address: the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. Usually, the shipment was made from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems," Kuleba wrote, adding that the "criminals also took measures not to leave traces of their DNA on the packages."

Lawsuit against Russia's Wagner group seeks Ukraine reparations: lawyer

A lawsuit in Britain against Russian private military contractor Wagner could help Ukrainians seek reparations for alleged crimes committed during Russia's offensive, a lawyer whose firm filed the suit said.

Jason McCue, of McCue Jury and Partners, said the lawsuit initiated in Britain's High Court last month on behalf of alleged Wagner victims would target what Kiev says are the group's global assets, and aim to tie Moscow up in courts.

"Together we can shake and peel this Russian doll until its hidden layers reveal that its treasure is for us to claim and to give to Ukrainians for justice," he told reporters in Kiev.

Other suits would follow, with the intention of damaging Putin's "war machine", he said.

