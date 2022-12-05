Monday, December 5, 2022

Russia's Lavrov: NATO policy risks 'direct clash' between nuclear powers

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that NATO was a "serious threat" to Russia, and the West's positions risked a "direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences."

Lavrov also said he regretted that the US had rejected talks with Moscow over "strategic stability" - a host of issues related to nuclear weapons - and said that without direct talks between the world's two largest nuclear powers, the risk to global security would only grow.

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

The Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian drone attacks caused explosions at two airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, leaving three dead.

On Monday morning "the Kiev regime attempted to strike the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region, and the Engels airfield in the Saratov region, with Soviet-made drones," the ministry said in a statement, adding that three soldiers had been killed.

The drones aiming to "disrupt Russian long-range aircraft" were intercepted, the ministry said, but debris fell and exploded on the airfields. Four other soldiers were wounded and taken to medical facilities. Two planes were slightly damaged, according to the statement.

Explosions reported in Poltava, Kiev regions amid air raid alerts across Ukraine

Explosions were reported in multiple regions of Ukraine amid air raid alerts heard all over the country.

Local authorities took to Telegram to urge residents to move to bomb shelters, while officials in the central Poltava and Kiev regions said explosions were being heard.

“In Poltava Oblast, air defense is working. Stay in shelters,” Poltava Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.

Ukraine PM: Energy facilities hit but system functioning

Energy facilities in three Ukrainian regions were hit by Russian strikes but the nationwide power system remains functioning and intact, Ukraine's prime minister said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app that energy facilities in the Kiev, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions had been hit and that emergency power cuts persisted in some regions as a result.

40 percent of the Kiev region was without electricity after Russian air strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

Two killed in Russian missile strikes in Ukraine - senior official

Russian missiles crashed into buildings in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, destroying several houses and killing at least two people, a senior Ukrainian official said.

A city official said buildings had been hit in the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia and some Russian missiles had been shot down.

The governor of the Kiev region said air defences were working in the region, and told residents to remain in shelters.

Ukrainian president: air defences shot down most Russian missiles

Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches.

Russia carried out the latest in a wave of air strikes on Ukraine, destroying homes in the south and knocking out power in the north and killing at least two people, Ukrainian officials said.

UN rights chief moves Kiev meeting underground as sirens sound

The UN rights chief said he had met with activists in an underground shelter in Kiev as missiles rained down, and called for an end to the "senseless" war.

Volker Turk, who took over as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in October, arrived on Sunday for a four-day visit to Ukraine, which has been ravaged by war since Russia's full-scale offensive in February.

He had been scheduled to meet with a number of human rights defenders in the Ukrainian capital on Monday, but then air sirens sounded and they had to move into an underground shelter.

Missile fragments found on Molodovan side of border with Ukraine - local media

Moldovan police found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying.

Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported after Russia carried out a new wave of missile strikes on Ukraine.

Putin drives across Crimea bridge in a Mercedes

President Vladimir Putin drove a Mercedes across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, less than two months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief's showcase infrastructure projects.

Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnull in, was shown on state television behind the wheel of a Mercedes, asking questions about where the attack took place.

"We are driving on the right hand side," Putin said, as he drove across the bridge. "The left side of the bridge, as I understand it, is in working condition, but nevertheless it needs to be completed. It still suffered a little, we need to bring it to an ideal state."