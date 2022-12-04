At least fourteen people have died and others still missing in South Africa after a flash flood swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg, rescue officials say.

A group of 33 worshippers had joined church rituals on the banks of the Jukskei river when the flooding struck on Saturday, said Robert Mulaudzi, spokesman for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services.

An earlier toll of nine dead rose after the discovery of five more bodies, Mulaudzi said, adding that he could not give a precise figure for the number still missing.

The priest who was presiding at the rituals, including baptisms, survived, Mulaudzi said.

"Two people were swept away and confirmed dead" at the scene on Saturday, while 12 more bodies had since been found, he said.

