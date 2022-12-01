Employees of Britain’s post and parcel company Royal Mail have begun a new round of strikes in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

It is only the latest in a wave of strikes to have gripped the country, which have been taking place across a number of countries in Europe as workers protest living costs and high energy prices.

The latest round of walkouts by members of the Communications and Workers Union (CWU) over ten days in late November and throughout December is expected to disrupt Black Friday and pre-Christmas deliveries.

Walkouts in the past months have involved 115,000 workers, according to the union, which has warned of a “Christmas meltdown” if Royal Mail refuses to engage with the workers’ demands to resolve the dispute.

“Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect,” CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said in a press release.

“Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks,” he added, “But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.”

The union says it wants a pay rise that matches the soaring cost of living as inflation stands at 11.1 percent in the United Kingdom.

Royal Mail says it has made a “best and final” pay offer that includes a 9 percent increase over 18 months and other concessions.

Postal staged walkouts on Thursday and Friday last week, and another wave of strikes is planned in the run-up to Christmas - on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December.

Some small business owners have expressed concern at how their profits might be impacted by the strike over Christmas, a key time of the year for many companies as other couriers tend to be more expensive.