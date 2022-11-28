Türkiye has been working hard since the first day to end the Russia-Ukraine war and to stop the bloodshed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, adding Ankara has shown that a diplomatic solution was possible.

At a time when the energy and food crisis affected the whole world, Türkiye provided the shipment of more than 11 million tonnes of grain through the Black Sea and the Straits, Erdogan said in the 38th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

Türkiye supports Black Sea grain export process by making shipments priority to the African continent, Erdogan added.

"We believe that the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement for 120 days as of 19 November will alleviate the suffering of our African brothers in particular."

Greece's unlawful practices

Erdogan highlighted unfair and unlawful practices that have been going on increasingly for years against the Muslim Turkish Minority in Greece.

Islamic world should no longer be a spectator to plight of our brothers, sisters who were persecuted in Greece, Erdogan said.

"The religious leaders of our brothers in Greece are not recognised, their foundations and property are seized, they are not allowed to teach their mother tongue, and their identities are denied."

Erdogan said he believes they will give the necessary support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is an observer member of the Organization of Turkish States.

