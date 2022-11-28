The fast advancements in China's military capabilities pose increasing risks to American supremacy in outer space, the head of the United States military’s space wing has said.

Nina Armagno, director of staff of the US Space Force, said on Monday that Beijing had made significant progress in developing military space technology, including in areas such as satellite communications and re-useable spacecraft, which allow countries to rapidly scale up their space programmes.

“I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely,” Armagno said at an event in Sydney run by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organisation partly funded by the US and Australian governments. “The progress they've made has been stunning, stunningly fast.”

Historically lagging in a space race dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing has made significant advances in recent years that have alarmed Washington and other Western nations.

Ye Peijian, the head of the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program, has likened the moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea that Beijing is attempting to claim.

Asteroids mining