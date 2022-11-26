Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested and charged the country's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima over graft allegations, following months of investigation over his conduct.

The ACB said in a statement on Friday that between March 2021 and October 2021, Chilima received $280,000 and other unnamed items from UK-based Malawi-born businessman Zuneth Sattar.

The ACB alleges that the money and items were a reward for Chilima for assisting Xaviar Limited and Malachitte FZE — companies connected to Sattar — in awarding government contracts.

“Chilima has been taken to court where he is (facing) three counts of corrupt practices by a public officer and two counts of receiving advantage for using influence in regard to contracts,” Egrita Ndala, ACB’s principal public relations officer, said in a statement to Anadolu Agency.

Ndala said Chilima faces another charge of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the bureau that an advantage was corruptly given to him.

Thousands of Chilima’s supporters gathered at ACB offices demanding the release of the UTM Party leader, who is also a key alliance partner with President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

Continuing Sattar investigations

Chakwera and Chilima were elected president and vice president in a 2020 court-sanctioned presidential election.