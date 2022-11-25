Hailing Ankara's longstanding ties with Islamabad, the Turkish president said his country is also rapidly developing trilateral cooperation with Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

"In addition to our bilateral cooperation, we also exchanged views on important regional and international issues on our common agenda," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday in a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul.

Türkiye, he said, has many successful joint cooperation projects aiming for the peace and stability of South Asia with Pakistan.

The trade volume between two countries has reached $1 billion and that it continues to expand, he added.

"We have the necessary political will and determination to achieve our $5 billion trade volume target."

Establishing peace in Afghanistan

The Turkish leader also commented on the situation in Afghanistan as he said establishing "peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential in terms of common threats and risks, beyond our humanitarian duty for our Afghan brothers."

He said they will continue to work together to "eliminate the effects of the humanitarian crisis faced by the Afghan people."

Erdogan also pointed to the solidarity and mutual cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan and reiterated Ankara's support for Islamabad's counter-terrorism efforts.

"We have always seen Pakistan's pain as our pain, its joy as our joy and its success as our success," he said.