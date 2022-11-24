WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kim Jong Un's sister slams South Korean government over sanctions
Kim Yo-jong accused South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol of creating a "dangerous situation" after Seoul said that it was reviewing additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests.
Kim Jong Un's sister slams South Korean government over sanctions
South Korea’s spy service believes she’s the North’s second-most powerful person after her brother and handles relations with South Korea and the US. / Reuters
November 24, 2022

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has harshly critised South Korea's president and government for their links to the United States, state media reports.

On Thursday, Kim Yo-jong accused South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol of creating a "dangerous situation" and comparing him unfavourably to his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

"I wonder why the south Korean people still remain a passive onlooker to such acts of the 'government' of Yoon Suk-yeol and others," she said.

Kim Yo-jong’s remarks came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said that it was reviewing additional unilateral sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests

The ministry said it would also consider sanctions and precautions on North Korea’s alleged cyberattacks if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.

READ MORE:Kim Jong-un's sister warns South Korea of 'retaliation' over Covid

Recommended

Powerful sister in charge of diplomacy

Kim Yo-jong’s official title is a vice department director of the Central Committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party. 

But South Korea’s spy service believes she’s the North’s second-most powerful person after her brother and handles relations with South Korea and the US.

Friday's ICBM launch was the latest in a record-breaking blitz of recent Pyongyang launches, and officials and analysts in Seoul and Washington have warned they could culminate in a seventh nuclear test.

North Korea has repeatedly said the UN sanctions are proof of US hostility toward North Korea along with its regular military drills with South Korea.

READ MORE:North Korea says won't give up nukes for South's aid plan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people