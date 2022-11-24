At least 11 civilians living in a camp for displaced people have been killed in a raid by unidentified armed men in northern Mali, according to officials and humanitarian workers.

A councillor in the town of Tessit, where many of the people in the camp came from, and national television reported the incident with the UN refugee agency confirming the death toll on Wednesday.

The camp was attacked late on Monday by men on motorbikes, the various sources said. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Kadji camp for displaced people is just kilometres from Gao, the capital of the region of the same name which has faced mounting unrest in recent months. The region has seen a major offensive by the Daesh terror group since March.

It has given rise to intense clashes with armed groups based in the vast desert expanses as well as civilian massacres. Tens of thousands have fled the violence.

Nearly 60,000 displaced people have been registered in Gao alone, a UN document said in November.

'Reprisal' by armed fighters

"It's terrible, what happened," the town councillor told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.