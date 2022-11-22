WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly car bomb kills one, injures dozens in Thailand
Almost 30 people, including police officers and civilians, were hurt and police say the number could increase.
Deadly car bomb kills one, injures dozens in Thailand
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a police officer. / Reuters Archive
November 22, 2022

At least one person was killed and dozens injured after a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand.

At least 29 people, including civilians and police officers, were treated at a hospital for injuries on Tuesday, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.

"It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase," said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, where the bombing took place.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a police officer.

Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters news agency could not independently verify the images.

Decades-long insurgency

Recommended

Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency.

The Thai government has battled groups seeking independence for the provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence.

Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

READ MORE: Thailand's south hit by multiple bomb, arson attacks

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people