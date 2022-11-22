At least one person was killed and dozens injured after a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand.

At least 29 people, including civilians and police officers, were treated at a hospital for injuries on Tuesday, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.

"It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase," said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, where the bombing took place.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed a police officer.

Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters news agency could not independently verify the images.

Decades-long insurgency