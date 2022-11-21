TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry
Turkish forces have also destroyed dozens of PKK/YPG positions including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels and warehouses as part of Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, the defence minister said.
Türkiye neutralises 184 PKK/YPG terrorists: Defence ministry
Türkiye has launched a wide range anti-terror operation, dubbed Claw-Sword, against the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Iraq and Syria after the group conducted a terror attack in Istanbul. / AA
November 21, 2022

Türkiye has carried out its "largest, most comprehensive and effective" air operation in Iraq and Syria against the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, the country's defence minister said. 

Operation Claw-Sword destroyed "the dens of terrorists" and "dealt a great blow to the traitors who targeted the security of our country and nation," Hulusi Akar added on Tuesday during his address in parliament in capital Ankara.

A day earlier, he said that Türkiye had neutralised some 184 PKK/YPG members as part of its cross-border anti-terrorism efforts.

READ MORE: Türkiye begins anti-terror raids in Iraq, Syria after Istanbul bombing

Operation Claw-Sword continues

Recommended

Early on Sunday, Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in northern Iraq and northern Syria, where it plans attacks on Turkish soil.

Akar said 89 targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses belonging to terrorists, were destroyed in the first phase of the operation.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are showing (a level of) sensitivity that no army has shown in order not to harm civilians, the environment, historical, cultural, and religious structures, both in the planning and execution of activities. The Turkish army will do whatever needs to be done in line with all these sensitivities until the end," he asserted.

Akar also informed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest developments in the operation.

READ MORE: Türkiye to conduct ground operation against terrorists: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years