Rwanda forces have killed a man wearing a Congolese military uniform after he crossed the border and began firing at local forces, the Rwandan military said.

The incident occurred at about 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) on Saturday, the Rwanda Defence Force said, amid heightened tensions between Kigali and Kinshasa over the conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The RDF said on Twitter that "an unidentified soldier believed to be from the FARDC (DRC armed forces)" crossed the border "and started shooting at Rwanda Defence Force guard towers".

"He was shot dead by RDF patrol before causing any casualties," it added.

The shooting took place on the Rwandan side of the Petite Barriere border post, one of two linking the main eastern DRC city of Goma and Gisenyi in Rwanda.

Congolese officials said the identity of the dead man was not known, but that no Congolese soldier on duty in the area had been reported missing.

"There was a lot of gunfire during the night," said one local resident, Grace Mbala. "We were scared, we thought it was the M23 coming back."

READ MORE:Kenya, Rwanda ask M23 rebels to vacate eastern DRC