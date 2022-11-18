US Attorney General Merrick Garland has named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations into Donald Trump involving the former president's handling of sensitive documents and the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Garland's announcement on Friday came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024.

Garland said Trump's candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden's stated intention to run for re-election, made the appointment of a special counsel necessary.

"Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel," Garland said.

Smith will oversee the investigation into Trump's handling of government documents after leaving the White House last year and the probe into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 election, Garland said.

Smith, a political independent, is currently chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, tasked with prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo.

He previously oversaw the Justice Department's public integrity section and worked as a federal and state prosecutor in New York.

Smith vowed the probes of the former president would be swift and independent.

"I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate," Smith said in a statement.

Garland said he would begin his work as special counsel "immediately."

Trump slams 'witch hunt'

Trump slammed the "political" and "unfair" appointment of Smith. "I have been going through this for six years," Trump told Fox News Digital. "It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political."