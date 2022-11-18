Protesters in Iran have set on fire the ancestral home of Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, two months into the protests, images showed.

The house in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province was shown ablaze late Thursday with crowds of jubilant protesters marching past, according to images posted on social media, verified by AFP news agency.

Khomeini is said to have been born at the house in the town of Khomein – from where his surname derives – at the turn of the century.

He became a cleric deeply critical of the US-backed shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, moved into exile but then returned in triumph from France in 1979 to lead the revolution.

Khomeini's house was later turned into a museum commemorating him. It was not immediately clear what damage it sustained.