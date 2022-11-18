The famed Turkish resort city of Antalya has seen arrival of a record number of German and British tourists so far this year.

The Turkish Riviera resort welcomed more than 13 million foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to November 15, up 48 percent from a year ago, according to Antalya City Culture and Tourism Directorate data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

Despite the end of high season, around 8,000-10,000 tourists still fly to the city on a daily basis.

Russians made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors, at 2.8 million in the 10-month period. Germans followed with 2.7 million and Britons were third with 1.1 million.

The figure overtook pre-pandemic levels with a lively season this year, Governor Ersin Yazici told Anadolu Agency.

Antalya boasts 2,575 touristic facilities and a capacity of 635,000 beds.

READ MORE: Over 23M foreigners visited Türkiye in seven months