Madj and Bouba prepare to set sail just as the sun sets behind the peeling buildings overlooking the small harbour of Soumbédioune in the city of Dakar, central Senegal.

An experienced artisanal fisherman in his 40s, Madj knows the waters of Dakar like the back of his hand. He does not own a boat, but he often accompanies Bouba, the young captain of one of the many colourful wooden pirogues that line the harbour and make up Soumbédioune's fleet of informal fishing vessels.

Artisanal fishing refers to traditional or subsistence fishing – as opposed to commercial trawling – mostly a family activity passed down the generations.

The fishermen leave the shore before nightfall, heading towards the Madeleine Islands, an archipelago just a few miles off the coast of Dakar. In just a dozen minutes, Madj and Bouba are off the coast of one of the islands, Sarpan, and head to what is considered one of the best squid fishing grounds in the area.

After careful observation of the seabed, Madj drops anchor while Bouba hustles with a 12-volt battery, flashlights and electric cables.

This traditional type of fishing is done with the assistance of lamps lowered a few metres into the water to attract fry and night predators like squid.

The horizon is dotted with white lights. “It’s the foreign fishing boats,” says Madj. “You have to be on your guard because if they come at full speed, they can’t see us from up there and risk ramming us, as has already happened.”

Squid, sardines and trout are in demand in Dakar’s upscale restaurants and regional markets. But most of the catch is destined for the mass retail market in Europe, Asia and North America.

“I fell in love with this job by seeing the catches of our fathers, uncles, and grandfathers. Those were real fish! Today we mostly catch small fish, or African fish,” Madj says.

“What little is left of the tuna, swordfish, shrimp and most prestigious crustaceans is exported,” Madj says, as he throws sand from a bucket into the water to attract night predators.

The ‘adventure route’

According to the West Africa Regional Fisheries Program of the World Bank, Senegal has some of the richest fishing grounds in the world. But over the last decades, the informal fishing industry – which employs more than 600,000 people in Senegal, contributing 3.5 percent to the national GDP – has been experiencing the worst crisis in history.

Like many Senegalese artisanal fishermen affected by the crisis, Madj is perennially in the lookout for side jobs to provide for his family.

“A lot of young people in recent years have abandoned the sea to look for work on land,” he recounts, adding that it includes some of his friends and relatives. “Several have taken the ‘adventure route’ by migrating elsewhere in the region, or to Europe.”