Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit, a rare public display of annoyance by the Chinese leader.

In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters on Wednesday, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"That is not appropriate, and we didn't do it that way," Xi said in Mandarin, smiling.

"If there is sincerity, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell."

His displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, his first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

A translator for Xi can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that "everything we discussed was leaked to the paper(s), that's not appropriate."

Trudeau responds to Xi's initial criticism by saying, "In Canada we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, we will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things we disagree on."

Before he finished speaking, however, Xi, cuts him off and says, "Create the conditions, create the conditions, OK?" before smiling, shaking Trudeau's hand and walking off.

Neither the Chinese foreign ministry nor state media have published anything on talks between Xi and Trudeau.

The two held a 10-minute informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday, according to a government source.

Xi has held nine formal bilateral meetings with other heads of state while at the summit, according to the Chinese foreign ministry website.

Canada never released an official readout from the meeting, but Trudeau did confirm the conversation and the points that he made to Xi at a news conference at the end of the G20.

"Canada trusts its citizens with information about the conversations that we have in their name as a government," Trudeau said according to a transcript of the news conference.