France has voiced solidarity with Ukraine but said there is a need to "reopen the negotiations" towards a permanent peace, while also praising Türkiye's role in urging both sides to talk.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at the end of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the path to such talks would need to be fully compatible with Ukraine's need to mount a resistance.

Saying that Ukraine is "extremely brave with the international support, particularly that of the US and Europe," Macron commended the courage of Ukrainian army, saying they are not only "fighting for their rights but also for us."

"But at some point in time, we also need to work in favour of negotiations. I think we will probably achieve progress and there will be greater consensus," he added.

READ MORE: G20 leaders 'must end war' between Russia, Ukraine — Indonesia

Negotiated settlement