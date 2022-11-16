A novel therapy model from Zimbabwe is being exported to the 2022 Qatar World Cup to cast a spotlight on global mental health.

The Friendship Bench project is made up of 32 benches that have been installed in prominent locations around Doha, including tournament stadiums. Each bench represents one of the national teams competing in the tournament.

The project aims to promote discussion around mental health and offer advice on ways to promote mental wellbeing through sport and physical activity.

The initiative is part of the Sports and Health programme led by the World Health Organization and is in collaboration with Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

“The Friendship Benches project is a powerful reminder of the importance of how health, from mental to physical health, is precious and common to all people and nations, and how, through sports, people can reach out to others as fellow human beings in the spirit of solidarity and support,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Several Qatar-based artists contributed to the design of the Friendship Benches, including including Faras Almeer, Health Policy Research Officer at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), who spearheaded the project.

The inspiration from Zimbabwe