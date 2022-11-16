The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region, following a peace deal between the government and Tigrayan rebels earlier this month.

"ICRC's first medical supplies have just arrived in Mekelle," the agency's spokesperson in Ethiopia, Jude Fuhnwi, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

The ICRC said on Twitter that two trucks had delivered medicines, emergency and first aid kits to support health facilities in Tigray to treat patients with conditions that need urgent care.

"This aid delivery is the first since the resumption of fighting last August and the signing of the Pretoria and Nairobi agreements," the ICRC added in a statement, referring to deals signed by the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 2.

Democratic solution