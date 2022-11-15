More than 100 Rohingya Muslims traveling in a boat for more than a month were found along the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province, the latest group of refugees believed to be making hazardous sea voyages from Myanmar.

Local fishermen saw the 110 Rohingya early in the morning on Tuesday at a beach in Meunasah Baro village. They included 65 men, 27 women and 18 children, according to police chief, Herman Saputra.

Local authorities collected data from the refugees to determine their circumstances. They were reported to be weak and hungry and were moved to a community hall in the village for health checks until authorities decide where to accommodate them.

Muhammad Amin, one of the refugees, said that before they were stranded in Aceh waters, they were aiming for Malaysia as their destination.

In March, 114 Rohingya refugees were also found on a beach in Bireuen district in Aceh province.

Fleeing persecution