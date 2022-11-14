Israeli forces have shot and killed a 15-year-old Palestinian girl during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the girl as Fulla al-Masalmeh, saying she was killed a day before her 16th birthday. The shooting occurred in the city of Beitunia, where the military said troops were on an arrest raid.

Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israeli soldiers of using excessive force against Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says it contends with complex, life-threatening scenarios.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been high for months, with the Israeli military carrying out nightly raids in the occupied West Bank since the spring, when a spate of attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.

READ MORE:Palestinian woman killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank