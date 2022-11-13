Sunday, November 13, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that investigators have uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of both servicemen and civilians in areas of the Kherson region freed from Russian occupation.

“Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

He said “stabilisation and the restoration of law” had been established in 226 settlements affecting more than 100,000 residents.

Ukrainians in Kherson express relief after Russian withdrawal

Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson have expressed relief after months of Russian occupation.

Residents said the Russians left a trail of destruction, laying mines and going on a looting spree before their withdrawal.

Ruined buildings and destroyed military vehicles could be seen at the entrance to the strategic Black Sea port city where battles raged just days ago.

Yellen: Russian sanctions could extend beyond war's end

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said some sanctions on Russia could remain in place even after any eventual peace agreement with Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Yellen said that any eventual peace agreement would involve a review of the penalties the United States and its allies have imposed on Russia's economy, according to the Journal.

"I suppose in the context of some peace agreement, adjustment of sanctions is possible and could be appropriate," Yellen said in an interview in Indonesia, where she is attending the G20 summit.

Russia's Lavrov arrives in Indonesia's Bali for G20 summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Indonesia's resort island of Bali to lead his country's delegation at the G20 Summit this week.

It would be the first G20 Summit since Russia began attacks on Ukraine in February. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

UK: Ukraine has momentum, Russia a long way from giving up

Ukraine has the momentum in its war with Russia but Moscow is a long way from giving up, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace has said.

"Ukraine has momentum ... It's not big step momentum, but nevertheless, the direction of travel is with the Ukrainians," Wallace told Times Radio before cautioning that it would be foolish to see Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as the end of the war.

"No one is underestimating Russia. Russia is a long way from giving up."

Putin moves to revoke citizenship of those discrediting military

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a presidential amendment to a bill enabling Moscow revoke the citizenship of those who discredit the Russian military, state media said.

The amendments, proposed to a bill originally adopted by the State Duma in April, defines the “public dissemination of deliberately false information about the Russian Armed Forces” as a crime, with punishment being stripping passports of those who acquired Russian citizenship, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.