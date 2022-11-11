The European Union has set tougher emission standards for vehicles — all cars, vans, trucks and buses — sold in the bloc with the aim of lowering toxic release from tailpipes, brakes and tires.

The new rules, dubbed Euro 7, were presented by the European Commission on Thursday as necessary “to set more ambitious limits for air pollutants” and “ensure that vehicles remain clean for a much longer part of their lifetime.”

Air pollution was estimated to be responsible for 300,000 premature deaths in the bloc in 2018. Of this, exposure to pollution from fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides from road traffic made up more than 70,000 deaths.

“More than 20 percent of cars and vans and more than 50 percent of the heavy-duty vehicles on our streets are expected to emit pollutants from the tailpipe up to 2050,” the Commission said in a Q&A statement.

The guidelines are expected to lower nitrogen oxide emissions from cars and vans by 35 percent and from buses and trucks by 56 percent in 2035.

The Euro 7 standards also cover harmful pollutants emitted from vehicle tailpipes, brakes and tires, including ultrafine particles, hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide.

It estimates that particles from the tailpipe will be lowered by 13 percent from cars and vans, and 39 percent from buses and lorries, while particles from the brakes of cars will be lowered by 27 percent.

“Emissions will be monitored by on-board sensors, making the periodic technical controls and compliance checks easier and ensuring that emissions will not increase disproportionately over time, even when these vehicles are exported to third countries,” the Commission said.

‘Fit for 55’ package

The proposal will be submitted to the European Parliament and the EU's member countries with a goal of the guidelines taking effect in July 2025 for cars and vans and July 2027 for heavy-duty vehicles.