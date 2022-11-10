Fighting has resumed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between the military and armed group M23, residents told the AFP news agency, a day after many people fled rebel-held territory being bombarded by military jets.

Residents said on Wednesday they heard the sounds of more fighting by the evening, after a tense but quieter day.

"There are detonations of bombs. The army is pounding the positions of the M23," said one resident of a village outside the commercial hub of Rugari.

AFP correspondents in Goma saw two fighter planes and two combat helicopters fly overhead Wednesday.

Officials said on Tuesday that the DRC's military used newly deployed jets to bombard M23 positions in the east of the country, as some residents fled across the border.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi group, the M23 first leaped to prominence in 2012 -- briefly capturing the main city in eastern DRC, Goma, before being driven out.

As fighting has escalated, the town of Rugari is thought to be near the current frontlines, 30 kilometres from Goma.