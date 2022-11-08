Each winter, India’s capital Delhi and its surrounding areas get covered in a toxic grey blanket as farmers in the state of Punjab, known as India's grain basket, set several thousand acres of crop waste on fire.

Farmers do this to prepare for the next sowing, saying they have no other options to clear their fields following harvest.

"If, instead of burning, the stubble has to be disposed off in any other manner, then that involves a lot of expenditure," Paramjit Singh, general secretary of a prominent farmers' union in Punjab, told Reuters news agency.

The toxic smog then takes its toll on locals and the population in Delhi, about 280 km south of Khamanon town in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district.

"It will reach Delhi much later but the first (casualty) is the farmer because he is standing in the middle of it when he burns it," said Singh, 45.

"He is helpless, he is not lighting it up out of choice."

In late October, the air quality of India’s national capital worsened, reaching the "severe" category for the first time this winter season, The Hindu reported citing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Over 30,000 stubble fires in Punjab

On Tuesday, Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s monitor Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) reported that they recorded 33,090 events of stubble burning in Punjab since September 15th.

CREAMS monitors paddy residue burning events in real-time via satellite in six states: Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The season’s total for the following five states, respectively, is reported as 2624, 1007, 9, 3804, and 699.

The monitor also reports that they recorded a total of 17290 crop residue fires throughout India this month until November 6th.