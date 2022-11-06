WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tensions continue in Iran's southeast as more policemen killed
Police didn't immediately share details but said an investigation had began into the incident at a traffic police station.
Tensions continue in Iran's southeast as more policemen killed
Iran has been rocked by more than seven weeks of nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Masha Amini. / Reuters Archive
November 6, 2022

Four Iranian police officers have been killed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the scene of  recent deadly violence.

"The incident, at a traffic police station on the Iranshahr-Bampour highway, caused the martyrdom of police officers," regional police chief Major Alireza Sayyad told IRNA news agency.

He added that an investigation was underway.

Clashes broke out in Sistan-Baluchistan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, sparked by the alleged rape of a local teenage girl by a police chief.

On September 30 in Zahedan, the provincial capital, dozens of protesters and six members of the security forces were killed, according to the authorities.

Recommended

On October 9, UK-based group Baluch Activists Campaign (BAC) said clashes between protesters and security forces since September 30 in the city of Zahedan had left at least 95 dead.

Poverty-stricken Sistan-Baluchistan has long been a flashpoint for clashes with rebels from the Baluchi minority, Sunni Muslim groups and drug smuggling gangs.

Iran has also been rocked by more than seven weeks of nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Masha Amini while in the custody of the Tehran morality police.

READ MORE: Death toll from Iran protests rises: NGO

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA