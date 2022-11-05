The foreign ministers of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have met in Angola, in the latest effort to de-escalate tensions over M23 rebels menacing eastern DRC.

Angola's President and African Union mediator in the talks Joao Lourenco hosted the two ministers on Saturday in the capital Luanda, according to an AFP news agency journalist.

The meeting of DRC Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula and his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta comes amid fighting between the M23 militia and the DRC army in the country's east, with rebels capturing swathes of new territory in recent weeks.

Rwanda is accused of supporting the M23, a mainly Tutsi DRC militia which resumed fighting last year after laying mostly dormant for years.

Kigali has repeatedly denied the allegations, which has soured its relations with Kinshasa.

The DRC expelled Rwanda's ambassador at the end of last month, while also recalling its own envoy from Kigali.

