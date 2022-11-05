Mahathir Mohamad, a permanent feature of Malaysian politics for decades, has filed his candidacy as campaigning for upcoming general elections began.

In a highly competitive race, the world’s longest-serving coalition is seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss.

The November19 election will determine if Barisan Nasional (BN), or National Front coalition, can make a strong comeback or whether its opponents can secure another surprise win.

Led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), BN has ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957.

Having registered his candidacy on Saturday, the 97-year-old Mahathir will stand again to defend his parliamentary seat in the holiday island of Langkawi.

Mahathir said he stands a "good chance" of winning, laughing off suggestions he should retire.

"I'm still standing around and talking to you, I think making reasonable answers," he told reporters in Langkawi.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for elections 10 months ahead of schedule, with governing party of jailed ex-leader Najib Razak seeking to cement its political comeback four years after it was dramatically voted out.

Ismail, of the UMNO, and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, have also filed their candidacies elsewhere in the country.

An opposition victory can also help Anwar achieve a long-held dream of becoming prime minister.

More than 21 million Malaysians will cast ballots to fill 222 seats in federal Parliament and choose representatives for three state legislatures.