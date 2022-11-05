It’s one thing for fashion brands to draw inspiration from different cultures but to appropriate or plagiarise designs can have legal and ethical consequences worldwide.

Just last week, Ralph Lauren apologised after Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, the wife of Mexico’s president, accused the luxury clothing brand of plagiarising Indigenous designs from Contla and Saltillo.

"I hope you compensate the damage to the original communities that do this work with love and not for profit," she said, calling the use of Indigenous motifs as "illegal and immoral".

But this is nothing new as "Ralph Lauren’s entire empire was built off of appropriation," Sariah Park, an artist of indigenous descent tells TRT World.

Cultural appropriation is copying from or misrepresenting another culture and capitalising off of it. It is seen as a form of erasure that often means Indigenous designers were not credited, consulted or compensated in the creation of a garment.

And this "cultural theft" of Indigenous communities has been going on "since first contact" in the United States, according to Park.

"In fashion, this manifests when designers and brands use cultural traditions of dress and expression, ways of knowing and being, symbolic techniques, sacred practices and significant iconography," she says. "And then, they exploit these practices for profit."

While this form of appropriation isn’t new, Park says seeing Muller use her platform to call out the injustice of cultural appropriation is.

"A lot of times cultural appropriation gets brushed off as not an important issue or one worth fighting, but cultural theft has real and serious consequences that affect Indigenous communities all over the world every day," Park adds.

The Mexican government has made similar complaints against Chinese fashion retailer Shein, France’s Louis Vuitton, Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera, Spain’s Zara and US retailer Anthopologie.

Countless examples

Indigenous traditional clothing – alongside practices, languages, ceremonies and dances – were banned in the US from the 1830s up until 1978 when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed.

So when fashion brands appropriate Indigenous culture, they can brush over painful historical trauma that was suffered by these communities, continue to reinforce stereotypes about them or contribute to oppression.

This is typically due to a lack of understanding of these cultures, Shanti Amalanathan, an expert in luxury retail with over 15 years of experience at Hermes, tells TRT World.

"Luxury fashion brands have long appropriated native designs and don’t really understand the historical and cultural meaning of the designs, or their significance and values to the cultural communities,” Amalanathan says.

"These communities passed down designs from generations that can take weeks, months, years to create. By appropriating them, the brand is disrespecting these communities and saying 'you can have the privilege of having me represent you'," she adds.

And there are countless examples of this, such as a Victoria’s Secret show in 2012 where angels walked the runway to represent holidays.

One represented Thanksgiving with a Native headpiece and leopard-print lingerie, outraging communities that said the outfit glorified the genocide of Indigenous people.

"This fashion show shows how Thanksgiving's story has been misinterpreted and that misinterpretation is so ingrained in our culture at a very young age,” Amalanathan says.

"Brands are not representing multiple sides of the story, they're just creating fantasies and fantasies do not represent the reality of our lived lives."

Another example of cultural appropriation that was "particularly egregious" to Park and her own cultural heritage was Nicholas K’s Spring/Summer collection in 2014, titled 'Apache Shamanistic Journey'.