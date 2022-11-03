President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have launched multi-state campaign blitzes ahead of midterm elections that could end up hobbling the Democrat's next two years while setting the stage for a Trump comeback attempt.

Biden's three-day tour began on Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city, where he spoke at a community college on his cancellation of billions of dollars in student debt and other policies that have "delivered enormous progress for the nation."

"You represent the best of us, the very best of us," Biden told students at Central New Mexico Community College.

"Your generation is not going to be ignored, you will not be shunned, you will not be silenced."

During the tour, Biden is flying on to California, Chicago and finally battleground Pennsylvania, where popular former president Barack Obama -- for whom he served as vice president for eight years -- will join him at a rally on Saturday.

Biden's big final push comes on the heels of a speech on Wednesday warning that Trump and the increasingly dominant far-right wing of the Republican party are threatening the survival of US democracy with conspiracy theories aimed at undermining confidence in election results.

But Trump -- who remains the Republican party's de facto leader and possible 2024 presidential candidate despite losing the 2020 election and being under investigation for stashing top secret presidential documents at his Florida golf resort -- is on the offensive.

Republicans on offensive

Hitting four key electoral states in five days -- Iowa on Thursday, then Florida, Pennsylvania and finally Ohio on Monday -- Trump is reinforcing his role as Republican overlord.

If his efforts pay off with victories for his preferred candidates on Tuesday, he will not only expand his powerful group in Congress but create momentum for what many believe is a likely announcement that he's seeking a second presidential term in 2024.