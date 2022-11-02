The UN Security Council has agreed unanimously to support the renewal of the European peacekeeping force in Bosnia and Herzegovina, although Russia expressed some reservations.

The Council's approval on Wednesday permits the European Union to extend Operation Althea, formally the European Union Force Bosnia and Herzegovina or Eufor, for one year to ensure the implementation of the 1995 Dayton Accords, which ended the three-year Bosnian war.

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said her country supported the resolution for the extension because it was "depoliticised" and "purely technical."

"At the same time, we would like to say once again we are concerned with the still unjustified and still unexplained doubling of the Eufor contingent in 2022," she said.

On February 24, the day Russia attacked Ukraine, Eufor announced the deployment of an additional 500 soldiers to Bosnia and Herzegovina, nearly doubling the 600 already in place.

