Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a third presidential term in a remarkable comeback for the country's first working-class president, whose storied political career nearly ended in prison.

Lula called his victory over far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by a tight margin in a runoff on Sunday a "resurrection."

Here are 5 key things to know about Brazil's returning leader:

1. Dramatic comeback after over a decade

Lula won the presidential race in October 2002, becoming Brazil's first working-class president.

During his time in office, Lula gained international praise for engaging with the world through Brazil's foreign policy and formed close ties with other regional left-wing leaders during the "pink tide" era - a period where many Latin American countries turned to the left.

His domestic policies such as the Bolsa Familia welfare programme helped slash extreme poverty and drive economic opportunities.

At this time of strong economic growth, Brazil's real currency strengthened against the US dollar.

Also during Lula's time in office, the authorities firmly clamped down on deforestation in the Amazon.

2. Corruption scandal

Lula left office in 2010 as a blue-collar hero who presided over a commodity-fueled economic boom that helped lift 30 million people out of poverty.

At the end of his time in office, his approval rating stood at an unprecedented 87 percent.

But he then became mired in a massive corruption scandal and he was jailed in 2018, the year Bolsonaro won.

He spent more than 18 months in prison before being freed pending appeal.