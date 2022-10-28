The European Parliament and EU member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

EU negotiators sealed on Thursday night the first agreement of the bloc's “Fit for 55" package set up by the Commission to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55 percent over this decade.

The EU Parliament said the deal is a “clear signal ahead of the UN COP27 Climate Change Conference that the EU is serious about adopting concrete laws to reach the more ambitious targets set out in the EU Climate Law."

According to the bloc's data, transport is the only sector where greenhouse gas emissions have increased in the past three decades, rising 33.5 percent between 1990 and 2019.

Passenger cars are a major polluter, accounting for 61 percent of total CO2 emissions from EU road transport.

'Historic decision'

The EU wants to drastically reduce gas emissions from transportation by 2050 and promote electric cars, but a report from the bloc’s external auditor showed last year that the region is lacking the appropriate charging stations.