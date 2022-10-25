Germany's business climate index has dipped to a 29-month low in October, according to a Munich-based research institute.

The Ifo Business Climate Index edged down to 84.3 in October from September's revised reading of 84.4.

"The German economy is facing a difficult winter," the research institute said on Tuesday amid the arriving recession.

The market forecast a larger decrease in the main reading with the index projected to be at 83.8 in the month.

Meanwhile, companies' expectations improved compared to a month ago.