BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Germany's business morale continues to decline amid looming recession
Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany falls to a 29-month low of 84.3 in October.
Germany's business morale continues to decline amid looming recession
The German economy is expected to see a recession in 2023. / AA Archive
October 25, 2022

Germany's business climate index has dipped to a 29-month low in October, according to a Munich-based research institute.

The Ifo Business Climate Index edged down to 84.3 in October from September's revised reading of 84.4.

"The German economy is facing a difficult winter," the research institute said on Tuesday amid the arriving recession.

The market forecast a larger decrease in the main reading with the index projected to be at 83.8 in the month.

Meanwhile, companies' expectations improved compared to a month ago.

Recommended

The Ifo Business Expectations Index rose to 75.6 in October, up from 75.3 in September.

READ MORE:Germany will sink into recession, inflation will soar in 2023, govt admits

READ MORE:'Difficult economic climate': German companies struggle to get loans

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting
NASA, NOAA to launch joint mission to shield earth from solar storms
Drones disrupt Copenhagen, Oslo airports amid NATO tensions over alleged Russian airspace breaches