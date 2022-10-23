Fourteen newly-elected lawmakers in the Canadian province of Quebec have rejected the constitutionally required oath of allegiance to the king of Great Britain, according to the Montreal Gazette.

The lawmakers removed their allegiance to King Charles III on Friday in the text of the oath that is in the Canadian constitution.

They instead swore allegiance to the people of Quebec.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he believes the oath should be meaningful and sincere, noting that Quebec residents never consented to swear an oath to a monarchy.