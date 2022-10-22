Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has been sworn in as Italian prime minister, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Meloni took the oath on Saturday before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Meloni's appointment is an historic event for the eurozone's third largest economy and for post-fascist Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Meloni's 24-strong cabinet, including six women, suggests a desire to reassure Italy's partners.

She appointed Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.

Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Matteo Salvini's League.

Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport.

A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.