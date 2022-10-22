TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hosts OIC ministers meeting to combat disinformation, Islamophobia
Information ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states gather in Istanbul in a bid to step up efforts against disinformation and Islamophobia.
Türkiye and its institutions are making strenuous effort to combat Islamophobia and raise awareness of this issue, said Altun. / AA
October 22, 2022

Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministerial meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said Islamophobia is one of the biggest threats the world is facing. 

"Indeed, one of today's global threats is undoubtedly Islamophobia. Hostility towards Islam and Muslims is intensely evident all over the world," Altun said during his opening remarks on Saturday.

He said global institutions should be reformed in a way that decision-making mechanisms include Muslim countries.  

"Islamophobia also has a feature that divides the world community and threatens global peace and stability. Therefore, the whole world needs to see Islamophobia as an open hate crime, a crime against humanity and to fight against this crime effectively.

"In other words, fighting this crime should be one of the main duties of not only Muslims but also of the international community," he added.

Altun also criticised global mainstream media for not giving enough space to Muslims and said that disinformation accelerates the spread of Islamophobia around the world.

He said the role played by the international media and global think tanks in spreading Islamophobia is "undeniable" as "international media paints an extremely negative portrait of Muslims."

He also said right-wing radical parties and populist parties are playing an effective role in the increase of anti-Islam sentiments.

Combating disinformation

The 12th Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers will be a two-day event for ministers to discuss “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era,” the multi-national body said in a statement.

Ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries will discuss issues, seeking to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communications, and information in the Islamic world.

“The Islamic world faces challenges that require responsibility to present its message in a thoughtful way,” an OIC official told the preparatory meeting of the conference on Friday.

The conference will discuss the importance of intensifying media action on the question of Palestine and Al Quds Al-Shareef, highlighting issues of the African OIC member states, the role of the OIC in combating Islamophobia, the statement said.

It will also deliberate on issues relating to developing media expertise and training in the Muslim world.

At the conference, a Saudi representative handed over to Türkiye the term presidency of the OIC Information Ministers Conference.

Altun said he believes the meeting will yield concrete results. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
