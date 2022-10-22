Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministerial meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said Islamophobia is one of the biggest threats the world is facing.

"Indeed, one of today's global threats is undoubtedly Islamophobia. Hostility towards Islam and Muslims is intensely evident all over the world," Altun said during his opening remarks on Saturday.

He said global institutions should be reformed in a way that decision-making mechanisms include Muslim countries.

"Islamophobia also has a feature that divides the world community and threatens global peace and stability. Therefore, the whole world needs to see Islamophobia as an open hate crime, a crime against humanity and to fight against this crime effectively.

"In other words, fighting this crime should be one of the main duties of not only Muslims but also of the international community," he added.

Altun also criticised global mainstream media for not giving enough space to Muslims and said that disinformation accelerates the spread of Islamophobia around the world.

He said the role played by the international media and global think tanks in spreading Islamophobia is "undeniable" as "international media paints an extremely negative portrait of Muslims."

He also said right-wing radical parties and populist parties are playing an effective role in the increase of anti-Islam sentiments.