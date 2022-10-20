Türkiye wants to strengthen its cooperation with Algeria in all areas, particularly in energy and natural gas, the Turkish president has told his Algerian counterpart.

During Wednesday's phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Recep Tayyip Erdogan "expressed his pleasure over the exceptional level the relations between the two brotherly countries have reached as a result of joint efforts," Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Both leaders discussed relations between their countries as well as regional issues.

Erdogan also thanked Tebboune for his "sincere steps" in the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 others wounded.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

